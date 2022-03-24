ST. LOUIS, Missouri (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Indians’ relief pitcher Andrew Miller announced his retirement from baseball on Thursday.

The news was first reported by Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

“The list of people who took me aside, put their arm around me, made me laugh when I needed to, or taught me something is endless. It’s safe to say I would have been faced with the next chapter much earlier on if it weren’t for them. As someone who thought their career was practically over in 2010, to be able to experience everything I did along the way is incredible. You shouldn’t ever hear complaints from me. It was a heck of a run.”

Miller spent 16 seasons in the Major Leagues, spending the last three seasons with the Cardinals.

The 36-year old was dealt to Cleveland at the trade deadline in 2016 and was a driving force that helped the Indians reach the World Series.

In three years in Cleveland, Miller posted a record of 10-7 with a 2.22 ERA. He struck out 186 batters in 125 2/3 innings of work.

The former No. 6 overall draft pick by Detroit, Miller appeared in the big leagues with the Tigers, Marlins, Red Sox, Yankees, Indians, and Cardinals.