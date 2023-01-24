CHICAGO (WKBN) – The Athletic was the first to report that Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger is currently under investigation for violating the league’s domestic violence policy.

In the report, Clevinger is accused of physical and emotional abuse of his three children and two of their mothers.

The 32-year old spent last season with the San Diego Padres. He also spent five years in Cleveland as a member of the Indians.

He signed a one-year free agent, $12 million contract with the Chicago White Sox during the offseason.

In light of the report, the White Sox released the following statement:

“Major League Baseball and the Chicago White Sox take any and all allegations very seriously, and the White Sox are completely supportive of the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse policy shared by MLB and the MLBPA,” the White Sox said in a statement. “MLB opened an investigation after learning of these allegations. The White Sox were not aware of the allegations or the investigation at the time of his signing. The White Sox will refrain from comment until MLB’s investigative process has reached its conclusion.”

The Padres also released a statement: