MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WKBN) – Former Cleveland pitcher J.C. Mejia has been suspended for 162 games for violating Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment program.

Mejia tested positive for Stanozlol, which is a performance enhancing drug.

It is his second such suspension for PEDs. He previously received an 80-game suspension from MLB last season.

The right-handed pitcher’s suspension will begin immediately.

Mejia made nine appearances for the Brewers this season, posting a record of 1-0 with a 5.56 ERA.

The 27-year-old made his Major League debut with Cleveland during the 2021 season, posting a record of 1-7 with an 8.25 ERA as both a starter and reliever.

Mejia was traded to Milwaukee in November 2021, with Cleveland receiving utility man David Fry in the deal.