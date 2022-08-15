TORONTO, Canada (WKBN) – Former Cleveland first-round draft pick Bradley Zimmer has been designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays.

The move opens up a roster spot for Blue Jays’ outfielder George Springer.

The 29-year-old Zimmer was traded to Toronto by Cleveland on Opening Day, in a deal that sent reliever Anthony Castro to the Guardians.

Zimmer has struggled in limited work this season, batting just .105, serving mostly as a late-game defensive replacement in Toronto.

He was originally selected 21st overall in the MLB Draft by Cleveland back in 2014.

Toronto will either place Zimmer on outright waivers or release him outright.