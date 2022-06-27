YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Seattle Mariners have announced they have acquired former Cleveland Indians’ slugger Carlos Santana and cash considerations from the Royals for right handed pitchers Wyatt Mills and William Fleming.

Santana played in ten seasons for Cleveland from 2010-2017 and then again from 2019-2020. He was an All-Star in the 2019 season.

In those ten seasons, Santana hit .251 with 216 home runs and 710 RBIs.

This season with Kansas City, the 36-year old is hitting .216 with four home runs and 21 RBIs.