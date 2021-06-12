Former Cleveland Indians’ pitcher passes away

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Indians’ Pitcher Jim “Mudcat” Grant has died at the age of 85.
Grant spent seven seasons with Cleveland from 1958-1964. While playing for the Indians, Grant amassed a record of 67-63 with 707 strikeouts in 227 games.
During his career, he also pitched for the Twins, Dodgers, Expos, Cardinals, Athletics and Pirates.
In 1965, he was the first African American pitcher to win 20 games in a season in the American League. In addition, he was the first black pitcher to win a World Series game for the American League.
He was named to the All-Star team in both 1963 and 1965, leading the American League in wins in the 1965 season.
For his career, Grant posted a record of 145-119 with a 3.63 ERA with 1,267 strikeouts in 14 seasons.