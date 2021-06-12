Former Cleveland Indians’ pitcher passes away

James Timothy “Mudcat” Grant, a former Major League Baseball pitcher who played for the Cleveland Indians, Minnesota Twins, Los Angeles Dodgers, Montreal Expos, St. Louis Cardinals, Oakland Athletics and Pittsburgh Pirates, speaks before the unveiling of a statue of Hall of Fame Larry Doby Saturday, July 25, 2015, in Cleveland. Doby broke the color barrier in the AL on July 5, 1947, just months after Jackie Robinson played for the Brooklyn Dodgers. Doby spent nine seasons with Cleveland and helped lead the Indians to a World Series title in 1948. He had a career .283 average with 253 homers. He led the league with 32 homers and 126 RBIs in 1954, when the Indians won 111 games. Before joining the Indians, Doby starred for Newark in the Negro League. He retired following the 1959 season. Doby’s No. 14 was retired in 1994, 47 years after he was signed by Indians owner Bill Veeck. A seven-time All-Star, Doby died in 2003 at the age of 79. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Indians’ Pitcher Jim “Mudcat” Grant has died at the age of 85.

Grant spent seven seasons with Cleveland from 1958-1964. While playing for the Indians, Grant amassed a record of 67-63 with 707 strikeouts in 227 games.

During his career, he also pitched for the Twins, Dodgers, Expos, Cardinals, Athletics and Pirates.

In 1965, he was the first African American pitcher to win 20 games in a season in the American League. In addition, he was the first black pitcher to win a World Series game for the American League.

The entire Minnesota Twins organization is saddened by the death of former pitcher Jim “Mudcat” Grant, who passed away at the age of 85. RIP Mudcat. pic.twitter.com/C5I9Bap9Yo — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) June 12, 2021

He was named to the All-Star team in both 1963 and 1965, leading the American League in wins in the 1965 season.

For his career, Grant posted a record of 145-119 with a 3.63 ERA with 1,267 strikeouts in 14 seasons.