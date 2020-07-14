Former Cleveland Indians’ outfielder Yasiel Puig finds new MLB Home

Cleveland Indians’ Yasiel Puig hits an RBI double off Minnesota Twins pitcher Jose Berrios in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

ATLANTA, Georgia (WKBN) – Former Indians’ Outfielder Yasiel Puig has reportedly agreed to a free agent contract with the Atlanta Braves.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com was first to report the signing.

Cleveland acquired the 29-year-old in a three-team deal with the Reds and Padres prior to last summer’s trade deadline.

Puig hit .267 last year with 24 home runs and 84 RBI in time split between the Cincinnati and Cleveland.

Atlanta had a need for an outfielder after veteran Nick Markakis opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19.