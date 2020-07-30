Former Cleveland Indians manager John McNamara dies

FILE – In this Aug. 6, 1996, file photo, John McNamara listens to questions during a news conference in Anaheim, Calif.,, announcing his assumption of managerial duties of the California Angels. McNamara, who managed several Major League Baseball teams during his career, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Tennessee. He was 88. (AP Photo/Tammy Lechner, File)

He was hired as the Indians' manager in 1990 and led the Tribe for two seasons

BRENTWOOD, Tennessee (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Indians manager John McNamara died Tuesday at the age of 88.

In addition to Cleveland, he managed a total of six teams in his career including Oakland, San Diego, Cincinnati, California and Boston.

He is best remembered for his tenure with the Boston Red Sox, whom he led to within one strike of a World Series victory in 1986 before an epic collapse.

He was hired as the Indians’ manager in 1990 and led the Tribe for two seasons. He posted a record of 102-137 in Cleveland before being fired in the middle of the 1991 campaign.

The Indians held a moment of silence in his honor prior to their game against the White Sox on Wednesday night.