CHICAGO, Illinois (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Indians’ fan favorite Jason Kipnis has officially announced his retirement from baseball.

He made the announcement on social media on Monday afternoon, specifically thanking Cleveland fans for their support during his time there.

“To Cleveland, thank you for being you,” Kipnis said. “I was lucky to be drafted by you. I always wanted my play to echo the city’s attitude every time I took the field. There were ups and downs of my career sure, but one thing I never wanted you to question was how hard I played for the name on the front. I tried to make you proud every game. You guys gave me the chance the live out my dream and I’ll never forget some of the amazing moments we shared together.”

Kipnis played 10 years in the Major Leagues, including nine as a member of the Indians. He appeared in 1,165 games with Cleveland. With the Indians, he posted an average of .267 with 123 home runs and 529 RBIs.

The two-time All-Star (2013, 2015) played his final season in the big leagues in 2020, appearing in 44 games with his hometown Cubs, batting .237 with 3 homers and 16 RBIs.

He was signed to a minor league deal by the Braves in 2021 but was released at the end of spring training.

Kipnis was originally a second-round draft pick of the Indians in 2009. He spent the 2009 season with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers.