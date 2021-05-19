Former Cleveland Indians’ ace pitcher throws no-hitter

ARLINGTON, Texas (WKBN) – New York Yankees’ pitcher, and former Cleveland Indians’s ace Corey Kluber threw a no-hitter in a 2-0 win over the Rangers on Wednesday night.
It is the sixth no-hitter in Major League Baseball this season. It is also the eighth time in MLB history that no-hitters were thrown one or fewer days apart.
Kluber struck out a total of nine batters with one walk in the win for the Yankees.
The veteran right-hander won a pair of Cy Young Awards while playing for the Indians, before being traded to Texas in December of 2019.