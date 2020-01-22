Former Cleveland Indian Omar Vizquel comes up short in voting for Hall of Fame Class of 2020

COOPERSTOWN, New York (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Indians shortstop Omar Vizquel will not be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame this summer.

Vizquel received 52.6% of the Hall of Fame vote this year, which is an increase from the 42.8% of the vote that he received a year ago.

Vizquel still has seven years to get the 75% required to be inducted into Cooperstown.

Former New York Yankee Derek Jeter and former Colorado Rockies slugger Larry Walker were elected to the Hall of Fame Class of 2020. Jeter finished one vote shy of being unanimously selected.