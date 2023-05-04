DALLAS COUNTY, Texas (WKBN) — Former Cleveland Cavaliers’ assistant general manager Lance Blanks died Wednesday at the age of 56.

The cause of death is currently unknown.

After serving as director of scouting for the Spurs, Blanks joined the Cavaliers’ front office in 2005. He spent five years as assistant general manager under Cleveland GM Danny Ferry. His success with the Cavaliers led him to being hired as general manager of the Phoenix Suns in 2010. He was most recently a scout for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Prior to his career as a front office executive, Blanks played three seasons in the NBA for both the Pistons and Timberwolves.

He was selected at No. 26 overall in the first round of the 1990 NBA Draft by Detroit following a standout college career at Texas. He later played professional basketball overseas in Europe for seven years.