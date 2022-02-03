LAKE CANYON, Texas (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Cavaliers’ coach and NBA Hall of Famer Bill Fitch has died at the age of 89.

He was the first head coach in Cavaliers’ franchise history and was inducted into the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019. He led the Cavs to their first playoff appearance in franchise history in 1976, a postseason that included the “Miracle at Richfield.”

He later led Boston to an NBA Championship in 1981 and was twice named NBA Coach of the Year (1975-75 with Cleveland) and (1979-90 with Boston).

Fitch served as head coach in Cleveland for nine seasons, posting a record of 304-434 with the Cavaliers.

He later coached the Celtics (four seasons), Rockets (five seasons), Nets (3 seasons) and the Clippers (4 seasons). Fitch posted an overall career coaching record of 944-1106.

In 1996, at the NBA’s celebration of its’ 50th anniversary, Fitch was named to the Top 10 Coaches of All-Time list.

In 2013, Fitch received the National Basketball Coaches Association Lifetime Achievement Award.