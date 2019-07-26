Former Cleveland Browns player returns to Cardinal Mooney as assistant coach

Ishmaa'ily Kitchen has returned to his alma mater Cardinal Mooney as an assistant coach

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Football has come full circle for Ishmaa’ily Kitchen. After leading Cardinal Mooney to a pair of state titles in 2004 and 2006, he is now back with the Cardinals.

But this time, in a much different role as assistant coach.

“I missed the game and high school was just a great start to coaching,” Kitchen said.

Kitchen brings plenty of football knowledge and experience to his new career on the sidelines.

Following his high school career, Kitchen played college football at Kent State.

His hard work with the Golden Flashes earned him a shot at the NFL. At 6’1″ and 334 pounds, Kitchen played three seasons for the Cleveland Browns.

Later in his career, he spent time with the Lions, Patriots and Buccaneers.

All the while, he kept the lessons he learned in high school fresh in his mind.

“It helped tremendously because I worked so hard,” Kitchen said. “College and the pros was easy for me because I had the tradition of working hard and staying focused, and it was great.”