Former Cleveland Browns’ defensive lineman comes out as gay

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 43-6. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Browns’ Defensive Lineman Carl Nassib has come out as gay. He is the first active NFL player to do so.

The current Las Vegas Raider made the announcement on Instagram on Monday with the following post:

“What’s up people, I’m at my house in West Chester, Pennsylvania. I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay. I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now but finally feel comfortable getting it off my chest. I really have the best life, the best family, friends and job a guy can ask for.

“I’m a pretty private person, so I hope you guys know that I’m not doing this for attention. I just think that representation and visibility are so important. I actually hope that one day, videos like this and the whole coming out process are not necessary, but until then, I will do my best and my part to cultivate a culture that’s accepting and compassionate, and I’m going to start by donating $100,000 to the Trevor Project. They’re an incredible organization, They’re the number one suicide-prevention service for LGBTQ youth in America and they’re truly doing incredible things. I’m very excited to be a part of it and help in any way that I can, and I’m really pumped to see what the future holds.”

The 28-year-old was originally drafted in the third round by the Browns back in 2016.



He also spent time with Tampa Bay before signing with Las Vegas.



In six seasons in the NFL, Nassib has piled up 20 1/2 career sacks.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released the following statement on Monday.

“The NFL family is proud of Carl for courageously sharing his truth today. Representation matters. We share his hope that someday soon statements like his will no longer be newsworthy as we march toward full equality for the LGBTQ+ community. We wish Carl the best of luck this coming season.”