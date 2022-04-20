IRVING, Texas (WKBN) – Campbell Memorial graduate and Cleveland Browns linebacker Bob Babich has died at the age of 74.

Following a standout college career at Miami University, the 1994 College Football Hall of Fame Inductee was selected in the first round of the 1969 NFL Draft. He played nine years in the professional ranks for the Chargers and Browns, spending six seasons in Cleveland.

“An exceptional hard-hitting linebacker, Bob Babich made his mark in Oxford as one of the best in the country,” said NFF Chairman Archie Manning. “He was a great guy to be around with a great sense of humor and full of great stories. We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

The Valley native was a three-year starter as linebacker at Miami, having played for Hall of Fame Coach Bo Schembechler.

He earned First Team All-Mid-American Conference in 1967-1968 and was also a First Team All-American in 1968.

Babich likewise was named Mid-American Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 1968, and Miami’s Athlete of the Year in 1968-69.