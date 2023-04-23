COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio State softball junior Allison Smith, a three-time state champion at Champion High School, fired her first career collegiate no-hitter in the Buckeyes 9-0 win over Purdue on Saturday.

The former Champion standout struck out seven batters over five innings pitched during the no-hit, shutout victory.

The all-time leader in strikeouts and home runs for Champion softball has continued her success at the next level with a 15-9 record with a 2.91 earned run average this season for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State improved to 30-15 on the year and 10-7 in conference play with the win after taking two of three from Purdue.