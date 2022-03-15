YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Champion standout and Kent State transfer Megan Turner has smoothly adjusted to the Youngstown State softball program.

Watch the above video to hear from Turner.

“It’s going really well,” Turner said. “I’m super glad I transferred here. I think that was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. Everyone welcomed me with open arms and it feels like home away from home and it’s going really well for me. I’m really happy to be here.”

Turner signed a grant-in-aid in July to join the Penguins for the 2022 season.

In 22 games with YSU, Turner is batting .288 with 3 homeruns and 11 RBI.

“I was a first baseman at Kent State and now I’m a second baseman here, but it’s been a pretty smooth transition, I would say. A lot better than I thought it would be,” Turner added. “When he told me I would play second base, I was like, ‘I’m not as quick as I used to be anymore,’ but he’s like, ‘Just trust me, just trust me.’ And I did, and it’s going really well for me.”

Last season at Kent State, Turner was named All-Mid-American Conference Second-Team after batting .336. She led the Golden Flashes with eight homeruns and 41 RBI.

Turner is a former Gatorade Ohio Player of the year and USA Today All-American. During her senior year at Champion, she was named All-Ohio First Team, All-Region First-Team, All-District First-Team, All-American Conference First-Team, NFCA Northeast All-Region First-Team and was the All-American Conference Player of the Year.

Turner ended her high school career ranked sixth in state history in career runs scored (188) and career home runs (38). She holds school records in home runs, RBIs and batting average and was a member of three state championship teams (2015, 2017, 2018).

“I think it is cool that I got the opportunity to play closer to my home,” she said. “I get to play with Sophie Howell. I played with her in high school. I played against some of these girls in the team and I just think it was cool to get the opportunity to come back home and play in front of all my friends and family, as well.”

Turner has two years of eligibility left with the Penguins.