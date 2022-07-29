SACRAMENTO, California (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Cavaliers’ point guard Matthew Dellavedova has signed a free agent contract with the Sacramento Kings.

The 31-year-old played at home in Australia for Melbourne United last season. He was a member of the Cavs’ 2016 NBA Championship team.

Dellavedova has appeared in 447 games in the NBA with the Cavaliers and Bucks. He last appeared in an NBA game during the 2020-21 season, appearing in just 13 games for Cleveland due to injury.

For his career, Dellavedova is averaging 5.5 points, 4.5 assists and 1.8 rebounds per game.

Dellavedova is reunited with Kings’ head coach Mike Brown who previously served as head coach in Cleveland.