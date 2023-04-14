TACOMA, Washington (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Cavaliers’ All-Star Shawn Kemp has been charged with assault in the first degree.

The charges stem from an incident back in March when Kemp reportedly fired a gun in a mall parking lot. No one was injured in the incident.

Kemp was arrested on March 8, but released from jail the next day.

ESPN is reporting that his attorney, Scott Boatman, will enter a plea of not guilty at Kemp’s arraignment which is scheduled for May 4.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Kemp’s attorney says that Kemp’s car was broken into and numerous items were stolen, including an iPhone.

Kemp tracked the phone to a car and was shot at when he approached the vehicle. The attorney for the former NBA All-Star says that Kemp returned fire in self-defense.

Kemp played 14 seasons in the NBA and was a six-time All-Star.

The 53-year-old played for the Cavaliers from 1997-2000 and also spent time with Seattle, Portland and Orlando.

He appeared in 204 games with Cleveland, averaging 18.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game in three seasons.