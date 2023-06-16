SAN FRANCISCO (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Mike Dunleavy Jr. has been officially hired as the general manager of the Golden State Warriors.

He replaces Bob Myers who stepped down from the position after the Warriors were eliminated from the postseason.

Dunleavy is entering his sixth season in the Warriors front office, serving as vice president of Basketball Operations for the past two seasons after two years as Assistant General Manager.

He originally joined the Golden State front office in 2018-19 as a pro scout.

He spent a portion of the 2016 season with the Cavaliers after being acquired in an offseason trade with Chicago. In 23 games with Cleveland, Dunleavy averaged 4.6 points per game and shot 35% from beyond the 3-point line.

Overall, Dunleavy played 15 seasons in the NBA with the Golden State Warriors, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks.

He is the son of longtime NBA Coach and front office executive Mike Dunleavy Sr.