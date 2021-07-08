Former Cavaliers’ fan-favorite reportedly leaving Cleveland

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Matthew Dellavedova drives against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

MELBOURNE, Australia (WKBN) – ESPN is reporting that former Cleveland Cavaliers’ fan favorite Matthew Dellavedova is reportedly signing a deal with Melbourne United, a professional basketball team in Australia.

Last season in Cleveland, he battled injuries, appearing in just 13 games. He averaged 2.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 17.2 minutes per game.

He signed a one-year free-agent contract with Cleveland prior to the 2020-21 season.

During his career, he spent six seasons with the Cavaliers and three in Milwaukee.

Dellavedova was a member of the Cavaliers’ 2016 NBA Championship team.