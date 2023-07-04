MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Cavaliers’ center Robin Lopez has reportedly agreed to a free-agent contract with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Shams Charania of The Athletic was the first to report the deal.

Lopez reunites with his brother Brook who likewise plays for Milwaukee. The two brothers previously played together in Milwaukee during the 2019-20 campaign.

Brook Lopez recently agreed to a two-year deal worth $48 million to remain with the Bucks.

Robin Lopez spent just one season in Cleveland and did not see much playing time with the Cavaliers off the bench.

He originally signed a free agent contract with Cleveland during the 2022 offseason. He appeared in just 37 games averaging 3 points, and 1.4 rebounds per game with the Cavs.

In 15 NBA seasons, Lopez has played for the Suns, Hornets, Trail Blazers, Knicks, Bulls, Bucks, Wizards, Magic and Cavaliers.