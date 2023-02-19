MIAMI, Florida (WKBN) – Veteran Kevin Love, who recently had his contract bought-out by the Cavaliers, is signing with the Miami Heat for the remainder of the season.

His recent buy-out ends a nine-year run with Cleveland.

Love had recently been removed from the rotation of Cavaliers’ head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, and had not played in the last several weeks. This season, he is averaging career lows in points, rebounds, and minutes.

Published reports say that the 76ers and Lakers were also interested in signing the 5-time All-Star.