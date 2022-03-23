GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Former Cardinal Mooney and Iowa football standout Derrell Johnson-Koulianos has been hired as the pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Thiel College.

He spent the past two seasons as coaching quarterbacks and wide receivers at Division II Bloomsburg University.

Previous coaching stops in his career include serving as the offensive coordinator at Valley Forge Military Academy. He later moved on to King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., where he coached running backs. He then coached tight ends at Imhotep Charter in Philadelphia. He then served as quarterbacks and wide receivers coach at La Salle College High School in Wyndmoor, Pa.

The Valley native was a three-time First Team All-State quarterback at Cardinal Mooney High School.

Johnson-Koulianos then moved on to the college ranks in the Big Ten at Iowa where he became a standout wide receiver. The 4-year starter left the Hawkeyes’ program as the school’s all-time leader in receptions (173) and receiving yards (2,616) while ranking third all-time in touchdown receptions (17) and fifth in all-purpose yards (4,231).