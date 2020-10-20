Former Cardinal Mooney linebacker suspended from Michigan State football team

The 20-year-old was charged with aggravated assault stemming from an incident at a fraternity house in early September

(WKBN) – The Detroit Free Press is reporting that former Cardinal Mooney linebacker Luke Fulton has been suspended indefinitely from the Michigan State football team.

The 20-year-old was charged with aggravated assault stemming from an incident at a fraternity house in early September.

Fulton was a 2019 graduate of Cardinal Mooney.

In his senior year, he was named to the Butkus Award Preseason Watch List as one of the top 50 linebackers in the county and landed a spot in the WKBN Big 22.

He was redshirted last year.

