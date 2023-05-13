YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Canfield track star and current Virginia Tech freshman Nick Plant won the ACC Championship in the 800m run on Saturday.
Plant finished at 1:47.41, topping Wake Forest sophomore Rynard Swanpoel who finished with a time of 1:47.53.
Plant’s time is the 10th fastest in the country in the event.
The former Cardinal won back-to-back state championships as a junior and senior and set the Division I state record and a state meet record in 2022.
The previous Ohio record stood since 2001.
Plant advances to the NCAA Track and Field Championships in June.