HARWICH, Mass. (WKBN) – Former Canfield ace pitcher and current Ohio State Buckeye Landon Beidelschies earned a selection to the 2023 Cape Cod Baseball All-Star Game.

Beidelschies, who plays for the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox, will represent the East and is one of 10 pitchers selected from the division.

In six appearances, he posts a 2-1 record and one save with a 2.28 earned run average in 19.2 innings and 28 strikeouts.

Those numbers are good enough to rank him fourth in the entire league in strikeouts and sixth in ERA, while holding opponents to just a .186 batting average against him this season.

This past season for the Buckeyes, Beidelschies recorded a team-high seven saves in his 24 appearances where he struck out 45 batters in just 30.1 innings of work.

The Cape Cod Baseball League is one of the nation’s premier collegiate summer leagues, as the league has produced over a thousand former players that have gone to play in the major leagues.

The All-Star Game will take place July 22 at Whitehouse Field in Harwich, Massachusetts, at 6 p.m.