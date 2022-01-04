INDIANA, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Former Canfield multi-sport standout Grace Mangapora is now a two-sport athlete at 15th-ranked Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

After joining the IUP volleyball program in the Fall of 2020, she is now a member of the Crimson Hawks’ women’s basketball program as well.

Watch the video above to hear her thoughts about taking on a second sport in the college ranks.

Mangapora was a four-year starter and 1,000-point scorer at Canfield. As a senior in 2019-20, she earned Division I All-Ohio honors while leading the Cardinals in scoring with 16.4 points per game. She also led the Cardinals in rebounding and assists.

This past volleyball season at IUP, Mangapora played in 26 matches and started 10 at outside hitter. She finished seventh on the team with 116.0 points and 99 kills and helped the Crimson Hawks to an 18-14 record and an 11-win improvement from 2019.

On Monday, the IUP women’s basketball program announced that it had paused all team-related activities due to COVID-19 protocols. As a result, the scheduled games at Cal U (Jan. 5), at Lock Haven (Jan. 8), against Slippery Rock (Jan. 10) and at Mercyhurst (Jan. 12) have been postponed. The dates for the rescheduling of those games will be announced when finalized.