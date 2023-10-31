MINNEAPOLIS (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Joshua Dobbs has been traded by the Arizona Cardinals to the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings sent a 2024 sixth-round pick to the Cardinals in exchange for Dobbs and a conditional 2024 seventh-round pick.

Arizona acquired Dobbs from Cleveland back in August.

Through eight starts for Arizona this season, Dobbs went 167-of-266 passing for 1,569 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions.

The Vikings were in need of a veteran quarterback after starter Kirk Cousins suffered a torn Achilles last week.