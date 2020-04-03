Former Browns’ safety bound for Las Vegas to play for the Raiders

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (WKBN) – Former Browns’ Safety Damarious Randall has reportedly signed a free agent deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.
It’s reportedly a one-year contract worth $3.25 million.
Randall spent the past two seasons in Cleveland, after being traded to the Browns for DeShone Kizer in 2018.
The 27-year old played in eleven games for the Browns last season, but did not record an interception.
He finished the season with 61 tackles, and 6 passes defensed, but fell out of favor with the coaching staff and front office.