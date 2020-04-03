Former Browns’ safety bound for Las Vegas to play for the Raiders

Cleveland Browns free safety Damarious Randall (23) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Former Browns' Safety Damarious Randall has reportedly signed a free agent deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (WKBN) – Former Browns’ Safety Damarious Randall has reportedly signed a free agent deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

It’s reportedly a one-year contract worth $3.25 million.

Randall spent the past two seasons in Cleveland, after being traded to the Browns for DeShone Kizer in 2018.

The 27-year old played in eleven games for the Browns last season, but did not record an interception.

He finished the season with 61 tackles, and 6 passes defensed, but fell out of favor with the coaching staff and front office.