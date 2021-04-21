Former Browns safety announces retirement from the NFL

Cleveland Browns strong safety T.J. Ward during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Dec. 1, 2013, in Cleveland. Jacksonville won 32-28. (AP Photo/David Richard)

T.J. Ward spent eight seasons in the NFL

DENVER, Colorado (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Browns safety T.J. Ward has announced his retirement from the National Football League.

He spent eight seasons in the NFL after being drafted by Cleveland in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

In nine seasons in the pro football ranks, Ward earned two Pro Bowl bids.

During his career, Ward piled up 607 tackles, eight interceptions and 10 forced fumbles.

In addition to the Browns, he also played for Denver, Tampa Bay and Arizona. He was a key member of the Broncos’ defense that won Super Bowl 50.