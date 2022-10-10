CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (WKBN) – Baker Mayfield is facing several missed weeks after an injury in Sunday’s game against the 49ers.

The Panthers’ quarterback suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday’s loss, according to an NFL.com article. He is expected to miss several weeks, though how long he’ll be out is pending more tests and opinions.

P.J. Walker is expected to replace Mayfield if he can’t play in the Panthers’ Week 6 game against the Rams.

This comes just hours after the Panthers office fired head coach Matt Rhule after his 1-4 start to the season. Defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach Steve Wilks will serve as interim coach for the rest of the season.

Walker, the Panthers’ third-string quarterback, has appeared in 10 games. Their other quarterback, Sam Darnold, is also on the injured reserved list for a high ankle sprain. Initially, Darnold was expected to miss four to six weeks.