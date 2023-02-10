CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Browns’ quarterback Josh McCown has been officially hired as the quarterbacks coach of the Carolina Panthers.

McCown spent two seasons in Cleveland (2015-16), appearing in 13 games with 11 starts. He tossed for 3,209 yards with 18 touchdown passes.

Overall, he spent 16 seasons in the NFL with nine different teams including the Cardinals, Panthers, Bears, Jets, Lions, Raiders, Eagles and Buccaneers.

He recently served as a high school coach and was also sought after as an assistant coach.

McCown interviewed for the Texans’ head coaching vacancy last year.