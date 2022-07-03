CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Browns draft pick Scooby Wright intercepted a pass for a touchdown as he helped the Birmingham Stallions top the Philadelphia Stars in the USFL Championship 33-30.

Up three in the 4th quarter, Wright picked off KJ Costello for a touchdown which sealed the championship game for the Stallions.

Wright was a 7th-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by Cleveland.

Stallions head coach Skip Holtz is the son of East Liverpool native Lou Holtz.

Birmingham took a 20-9 lead into the half before watching the Stars score 14 unanswered points to grab the advantage.

But on the Stallions’ ensuing drive, Alex McGough hit Victor Bolden Junior from 8-yards out to take back the lead.

After the Wright interception, the Stars would add another touchdown to cut the deficit to 33-30 but were unable to complete the comeback.

The game was played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.