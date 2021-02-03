Former Browns head coach in hospice care

The family's spokesperson, Bob Moore, will provide updates as they occur.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Former NFL and Cleveland Browns head coach Marty Schottenheimer was moved to a hospice care facility near his home in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The move happened on Saturday and was reported Wednesday by the Schottenheimer family.

Schottenheimer was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2014. He is listed in stable condition at the hospice facility following complications from the disease.

“As a family, we are surrounding him with love and are soaking up the prayers and support from all those he impacted through his incredible life. In the way he taught us, we are putting one foot in front of the other…one play at a time,” said Pat Schottenheimer, Marty’s wife, and speaking on behalf of their children.

The family’s spokesperson, Bob Moore, will provide updates as they occur.

Schottenheimer coached the Cleveland Browns from 1984 – 1988, winning AFC Coach of the Year in 1986.

He also served as head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs for 10 seasons, the San Diego Chargers for five, and one season with Washington.