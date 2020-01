EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Browns Head Coach Freddie Kitchens has a new home in the NFL.



Kitchens was officially hired as the tight-ends coach of the New York Giants.

In his lone season in Cleveland, Kitchens led the Browns to a disappointing record of 6-10.

Other previous coaching stops for Kitchens include the Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals.

The 45-year also spent time coaching in the college ranks as a position coach at North Texas and Mississippi State.