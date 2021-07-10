Former Browns’ first-round pick arrested on charge of indecency with a child

Chicago Bears linebacker Barkevious Mingo defends during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

ARLINGTON, Texas (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Browns’ first-round pick and current Atlanta Falcons linebacker Barkevious Mingo has been charged on indecency with a child and sexual contact, according multiple reports.

Mingo was arrested by the Arlington Police Department in Texas.

He was a first-round pick of the Browns in 2013.

Mingo was arrested Thursday on the second-degree felony charge, it carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison in Texas.

He was released on $25,000 bond.

In three seasons with the Browns, he played 46 games recording 108 tackles and seven sacks.

Since then, Mingo has spent time with the Patriots, Bears, Texans, Colts and Seahawks.

He signed a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons this off-season.