PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi has signed a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The team made the announcement on social media Tuesday.

Ogunjobi spent last season with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he played in 16 games and recorded seven sacks.

Prior to that, the 27-year-old spent four seasons in Cleveland playing in 60 games, recording 14.5 sacks and 180 tackles.

Ogunjobi agreed to a free-agent deal with the Bears earlier this year but failed a physical. He was also injured in the Bengals first playoff game last year, ending his season.

He was selected in the third round by the Browns in the 2017 NFL Draft.