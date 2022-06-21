PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi had a free-agent visit with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The 27-year-old spent four seasons in Cleveland playing in 60 games, recording 14.5 sacks and 180 tackles.

Last season, Ogunjobi racked up seven sacks for the Bengals.

He played in 16 games for Cincinnati last season.

The former Brown had a free-agent deal with the Bears earlier this year but failed a physical.

Ogunjobi hurt his foot in the Bengals first playoff game against the Raiders, which ended his season.

He was selected in the third-round by the Browns in the 2017 NFL Draft.