Former Browns’ defensive lineman finds new NFL home

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks to pass as he is pursued by Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98), during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Baltimore, MD. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (WKBN) – Former Browns’ Defensive Lineman Sheldon Richardson officially signed a one-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday.

He was released by the Browns back in April, and Cleveland was hoping to re-sign the veteran prior to training camp.

It’s a homecoming of sorts, as Richardson previously played in Minnesota back in 2018, before signing with the Browns in free agency.

Last season, he started all 16 games and totaled 64 tackles, 4.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

He was a first-round pick of the New York Jets in 2013 and won the 2013 Defensive Rookie of the Year award.