CLEVELAND (WJW)– The NFL community is reeling in a number of ways following a lawsuit filed by former Miami Dolphins Brian Flores.

Not only did Flores accuse the Dolphins, Broncos and Giants of racial hiring practices, he also said Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him $100,000 per loss during the 2019 season to get a better position in the draft.

(Read the lawsuit here. Editor’s note: Filing contains some obscene language.)

Ex-Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson added fuel to the fire. In response to a tweet about being paid to tank, Jackson said, “Well, Jimmy Haslam, was happy while we kept losing.”

FOX 8 News asked the Browns for comment on the allegations against the team owner.

When a Browns fan insinuated Haslam wasn’t paying $100,000 per loss, Jackson responded, “Trust me it was a good number!”

“It won’t stay hidden much longer. It can’t. What’s crazy is I tried to tell you all yet you didn’t want to listen because of all the losing involved,” Jackson continued.

Jackson, now the coach of the Grambling State Tigers, spent a little more than two seasons as the head coach of the Browns and famously went 3-36-1 before he was fired in 2018.