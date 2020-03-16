Former Brown’s captain Christian Kirksey finds new home in the NFL

Breaking News
Kirksey was released by the Browns last week after 6 years in Cleveland

FILE – In this May 30, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Christian Kirksey walks off the field after an NFL football organized team activity session at the team’s training facility in Berea, Ohio. The Browns on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, released linebacker Christian Kirksey, a veteran who left his mark on the field and throughout the community during his six seasons in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Brown’s linebacker Christian Kirksey is headed to Green Bay.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Kirksey has agreed to a 2-year deal worth 16 million dollars with the Packers.

Kirksey was released by the Browns last week after 6 years in Cleveland. During that time, he appeared in 73 games, recorded 484 tackles and 11.5 sacks.

Injuries sidelined Kirksey for much of the last two seasons. He played in just 9 games, and was placed on injured reserve last season with a chest/pectoral injury after Week 2.

