Former Brown’s captain Christian Kirksey finds new home in the NFL

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Brown’s linebacker Christian Kirksey is headed to Green Bay.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Kirksey has agreed to a 2-year deal worth 16 million dollars with the Packers.
Kirksey was released by the Browns last week after 6 years in Cleveland. During that time, he appeared in 73 games, recorded 484 tackles and 11.5 sacks.
Injuries sidelined Kirksey for much of the last two seasons. He played in just 9 games, and was placed on injured reserve last season with a chest/pectoral injury after Week 2.