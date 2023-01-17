PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) — Veteran NFL assistant coach Ray Horton was named head coach of the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL on Tuesday.

Horton coached in the NFL for 25 years with eight different teams, including two stints as the Browns’ defensive coordinator in 2013 and 2018.

He also served as the secondary coach in Pittsburgh from 2004 to 2010, helping the Steelers to two Super Bowl victories.

This will be the first professional head coaching opportunity for the 62-year-old. Horton will take over for Kirby Wilson, who resigned as the Maulers’ head coach earlier this month.

The USFL is entering its second full season and is scheduled to kick off April 15.