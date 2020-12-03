Former Browns, current Seahawks wide receiver reinstated by NFL

SEATTLE, Washington (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver and current Seattle Seahawk Josh Gordon was conditionally reinstated by the NFL on Thursday for the final two weeks of the season.
The NFL suspended Gordon after Week 15 of last season.
Gordon’s team applied for reinstatement in mid-June.
The suspension was his sixth since 2013.
He and the Seahawks agreed to a one-year deal with a base salary worth $910,000.
Gordon caught seven passes for 139 yards in five games last season with the Seahawks.
The former Brown has played in just 63 games since being taken by Cleveland in the 2012 supplemental draft.