Former Browns, current Seahawks wide receiver reinstated by NFL

In this Dec. 15, 2019 photo Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon (10) sets up against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. The NFL has suspended indefinitely Josh Gordon for violating league policies on performance enhancers. Gordon was reinstated by the NFL in August after having been suspended indefinitely in December 2018, missing the final three games of last season for violations of the league’s substance abuse policy. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

Josh Gordon has been conditionally reinstated by the NFL for the final two weeks of the season

SEATTLE, Washington (WKBN) – Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver and current Seattle Seahawk Josh Gordon was conditionally reinstated by the NFL on Thursday for the final two weeks of the season.

The NFL suspended Gordon after Week 15 of last season.

Gordon’s team applied for reinstatement in mid-June.

The suspension was his sixth since 2013.

He and the Seahawks agreed to a one-year deal with a base salary worth $910,000.

Gordon caught seven passes for 139 yards in five games last season with the Seahawks.

The former Brown has played in just 63 games since being taken by Cleveland in the 2012 supplemental draft.