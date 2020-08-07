Former Brookfield standout moving from MAC to ACC

As a senior at Brookfield, she led the Warriors with 14 home runs and a .618 batting average

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Brookfield standout Bailey Drapola is transferring from Akron to the University of Pittsburgh to continue her softball career.

Welcome to the Steel City, Bailey‼️@baidrap joins the Pitt family from Akron where she led the team in hits 💪 and batted .347 a season ago 🥎



Read more ➡️ https://t.co/blY9zNQ7ow#H2P pic.twitter.com/SmIp7TrP1d — Pitt Softball (@Pitt_SB) August 6, 2020

Drapola was a freshman this past season for the Zips, playing just 24 games before the season was canceled.

She hit .347 with four home runs and seven RBIs in those 24 games.

Akron finished 6-19 in the shortened season.

As a senior at Brookfield, she led the Warriors with 14 home runs and a .618 batting average.

Drapola also was a 1,000-point scorer for the Brookfield girls basketball team.