BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Boardman swim coach Terry O’Halloran is being inducted into the Ohio High School State Swimming Coaches Association Hall of Fame this Sunday.

He is one of 4 inductees this year, and the only coach from the Mahoning Valley.

O’Halloran started the Spartan Swim Team at Boardman back in in 1985, and continued coaching until his retirement in 2018.

“Terry set the precedent on guiding student athletes to be the best at their sport as well as the best in the classroom,” said Spartan swim coach Carlo Cordon. “Boardman’s swim program continues to focus on strength of character, overall.”

In his 33 years as head coach, O’Halloran’s teams won 597 dual meets, captured one Federal League team title, three Northeast Aquatic Conference team titles, and eight AAC team titles.

He produced four state champions, 18 All-Americans, 74 Academic All-Americans and 88 Ohio state swimming qualifiers.

His numerous coaching awards include the Neil Skinner Award for Ohio High School Division 1 Boys Coach of the year in 2018.