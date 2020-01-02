Former Bengals’ Coach Sam Wyche dies at age 74

PICKENS, South Carolina (WKBN)) – Sam Wyche, the innovative coach of the Cincinnati Bengals, has died at 74.
The long-time coach entered hospice on Monday, died Thursday of melanoma, officials with the Bengals confirmed.
Wyche coached the Bengals for eight seasons from 1984 to 1991 and also was the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for four seasons from 1992 to 1995.
He posted a record of 61-66 with Cincinnati and guided the Bengals to an appearance in Super Bowl XXIII, where they lost to the San Francisco 49ers.
