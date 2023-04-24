CLEVELAND (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have announced that Manny Ramirez (1993-2000) and Dale Mitchell (1949-1956) will be inducted into the franchise’s Hall of Fame this summer.

Both former standouts will be inducted on Saturday, Aug. 19, at a pregame ceremony as the team celebrates its 18th induction class.

Ramirez played eight seasons with the Indians, and was a member of two American League Champion and five Central Division winning teams.

In 1994, he was runner-up for the American League Rookie of the Year.

The slugger represented the club in four All-Star games and was awarded three Silver Slugger awards while in a Cleveland uniform. Ramirez ranks third in club history in home runs, eighth in RBI and ninth in extra-base hits. His 165 RBI during the 1999 season is a franchise record.

Mitchell was a member of the Indians’ 1948 World Series championship team.

During his time with the Indians, Mitchell represented the club in two All-Star games.

In 1949, Mitchell led the AL in hits and triples. His 23 triples ranks second-most in a season all-time for Cleveland. His .312 batting average ranks 14th in franchise history.