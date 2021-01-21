Forever a Falcon: Austintown Fitch wrestler commits to nationally recognized program

Jacob Smail has over 100 career wins in high school

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch senior Jacob Smail will continue his wrestling career in college.

With family and friends at his side, Smail signed his national letter of intent to Notre Dame College.

Smail has over 100 career wins in high school and will join one of the nation’s most successful athletic programs.

Notre Dame College won two national titles at the 2014 and 2017 NCAA Division II National Championships. The Falcons have also had 12 individual NCAA Division II National Champions.

Smail plans to major in marketing at Notre Dame.